6:11 by Luke Tamborinyoka Have your say: Tsvangirai takes Mphoko To Court

Our lawyers yesterday filed President Tsvangirai's defamation papers against Vice President Mphoko for unashamedly alleging on national television on 4 February 2017 that President Tsvangirai was involved in an assassination plot against the late vice President Joshua Nkomo in the early 1980s.