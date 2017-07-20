11:25 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Upsurge in cases of Politically motivated Violence alarming!!!

Heal Zimbabwe condemns the organized acts of politically motivated violence that have continued to disturb the prevalence of peace as the 2018 elections loom. On the night of 18 July 2017, unidentified youth aboard two pickup trucks destroyed the windows and durawall of a house belonging to Kuwadzana ward 38 Councillor, Wilton Njanjazi (MDC T).