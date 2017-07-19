13:54 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Voter registration regulations that disenfranchise homeless citizens must not be gazetted

Zimbabwe Election Commission Chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau, has told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Gender and Community Development that the draft voter registration regulations are now with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentarians Affairs and would be gazetted soon. Excuse my ignorance, but I am not sure if these are the same draft regulations which she is purported to have drafted which reportedly include a requirement that potential voters must produce proof of residence in order to be allowed to register to vote.