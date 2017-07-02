Welcome to our shop, our restaurant, our hotel! I hope you will spend some money here. Welcome to our work place, our industry, our service! I hope you will be productive. Welcome to our school, our college, our university! I hope you will work hard and behave yourself. We use the word ‘welcome’ in many ways but there is a hidden agenda; you can come to us but we expect something from you. People even welcome the children born to them with the unsaid expectation that “they will care for me in my old age”!