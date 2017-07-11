6:35 by David Barber Have your say: Western interference is the real cause of Zimbabwe’s problems today

People blame Mugabe for the dire state of Zimbabwe today. However, that is not correct. He is actually a bad – an appallingly bad and catastrophic – effect of Western interference in Africa since colonialism ended. Had the West gone about poverty eradication and development in Africa in the way it should have done, he possibly would never have gained power or, if he did, it would have been short-lived.