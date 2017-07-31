15:00 by Patson Dzamara Have your say: From white to black Rhodesia: A case of inherited oppression

The legacy of colonialism in Africa has largely affected the idea and nature of the post-colonial state. It is in the wake of decolonization (with all its attendant meanings) that discourses of Negritude, Pan-Africanism, Afropolitanism, Marxist Socialism, Neo-colonialism among others took root.