7:03 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Youth in Tsholotsho North and Zaka vow to uphold Peace ahead of the 2018 elections

Youths in Tsholotsho North and Zaka have vowed to uphold peace and encourage tolerance ahead of the 2018 elections. This came out during two Youth Sports for Peace tournaments held in Zaka and Tsholotsho North on the 1st of July 2017.