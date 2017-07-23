11:56 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: ZEC Incapable to Hold Credible, Free and Fair Elections in 2018

The recent by-elections have exposed lack of planning, maladministration and mismanagement of the electoral process by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is seriously concerned and doubt ZEC’s institutional capacity to manage peaceful, free, fair and credible elections that will further the realisation of Section 67 of the constitution of Zimbabwe.