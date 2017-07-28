Zim authorities resume onslaught against journalists

The ZRP officers later on released Tozvireva, Matsikidze and Phiri, who were all represented by Kuzivakwashe Ngodza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, without preferring any charges against them and kept Manayiti, who was also represented by Ngodza under interrogation and detention.
The ZRP officers claimed that Manayiti, who was visibly injured from the assault by the police, assaulted a police officer during skirmishes that reportedly broke out between some ZRP officers and members of the public.
Manayiti, who refused to pay an admission of guilty fine and had been booked for detention overnight pending being charged and appearing in court was later released on Thursday evening and advised to report at Harare Central Police Station on Friday 28 July 2017.