6.7.2017 13:16
by ZLHR

Zim police quizz Magaya over christian vote campaign

ZIMBABWEAN police on Wednesday 05 July 2017 quizzed Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD) leader Bishop Ancelimo Magaya over the launch of the Christian Vote campaign aimed at mobilising Christians to participate in the 2018 general elections and shun violence.

Bishop Ancelimo Magaya

Bishop Magaya reported at Harare Central Police Station accompanied by his lawyer Trust Maanda of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, where he was quizzed for not first seeking authority from the Zimbabwe Republic Police before the launch of the Christian Vote campaign.

However, Bishop Magaya explained to some ZRP officers who questioned him that churches are exempted from notifying ZRP about their events and was thereafter released without being charged for breaching any law.

The Christian Vote campaign was launched on Tuesday 27 June 2017 at Kentucky Hall in Harare’s Hatfield suburb by a consortium of faith-based advocacy organisations. The campaign encourages Christians to vote for candidates who shun violence, corruption, incompetency and abuse of power.

  • David Barber

    Well done, Bishop Magaya! Stand firm, and make sure your fellow Christian leaders stand firm! However, that is not enough. This is not a political war, it is a war against oppression and poverty. And the Christian Churches have never done anything like enough, both pre- and post-colonialism, to protect ordinary African citizens against oppression and poverty.

    The Zimbabwean Christian Churches are big enough and strong enough ON YOUR OWN to combine together, create and lead a mass movement of citizens to defeat Mugabe and ZANU-PF. It is about time you discharged the responsibility God and the Bible placed upon you. Then the Christian Churches in other African nations will follow your lead. There are many African and Zimbabwean martyrs. Do not fail them as you fail Jesus now.