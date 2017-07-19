Zim wants 60-year jail term for rapists

At the same time, the government has proposed a mandatory 40-year jail term for all convicted rape cases.
Information minister Christopher Mushohwe, in a statement late on Tuesday, said the proposals had been made in cabinet as deterrent measures to help stem rape cases.
“Accordingly, government resolved as follows, that a sentence of 60 years of imprisonment be imposed for cases of rape of minors between 12 years of age (sic) and the disabled; and that a sentence of 40 years of imprisonment be imposed for the rest of the cases of rape or sodomy,” part of the statement read.
Mushohwe said the new proposals would help guide the proposed amendments to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act [chapter 9:33]: minimum mandatory sentencing for rape.
The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 considers rape as sex with a person below the age of 16.Featured