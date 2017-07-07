12:45 by ZPP Have your say: ZPP monthly monitoring report: A season of rallies

Dominant human rights violations recorded during June 2017 revolve around preparations for the presidential youth interface rallies, Heroes Day commemorations, the upcoming Chiwundura by-election, continued barring of students from attending classes, harassment of vendors and discrimination during food aid distribution. Zimbabwe Peace Project notes trends where some violations cut across the entire nation during the course of the year while others are sporadic and isolated.