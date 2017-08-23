10:01 by ZLHR Have your say: Chombo, Chihuri & ZRP members on trial

MUTARE Magistrate Innocent Bepura on Tuesday 22 August 2017 began presiding over the trial of some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo and Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri who are being sued by some Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leaders and members for unlawful arrest and detention following their arrest in Mutare, in Manicaland province in September 2016.