16:01 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Covered with shadow

The weather has been cloudy and cold this past week. We see the clouds because they hide the sun. No sun, no clouds! On a pitch black night we don’t know if there are clouds. A cloud is mentioned in the account of the Israelites’ journey through the desert: “Yahweh preceded them by day in a pillar of cloud to show them the way” (Exodus 13:21). The cloud revealed the presence of God to them but they do not see him. It both reveals and conceals.