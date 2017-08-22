6:31 by David Barber Have your say: Diplomatic immunity for Grace Mugabe is a travesty of justice

If, as seems very clear, Grace Mugabe was in South Africa on her own account, and not there in an official capacity as a representative of the Zimbabwean government at the time of her offence, then it is very likely she is not covered by diplomatic immunity. This is, admittedly, a grey area, but it is hoped the lawyers of Gabriella Engels will now explore this.