The Department of International Relations said it had escalated the matter to Parliament.
Minister Maite Nkoane Mashabane on Wednesday spoke on South Africa’s rescue efforts in Sierra Leone but remained mum on the immunity issue.
The Minister allowed Zimbabwe’s first lady to go home after she had allegedly assaulted 20-year-old Gabriela Engels.
Parliamentarians didn’t fare any better in getting clear answers.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs during his monthly Q&A session that it’s the first time they have utilised this type of convention.
“In the end there needs to be a clarity, the clarity there is on this matter is not full and complete,” he said.
