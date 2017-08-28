Hamandishe impresses at the African schools chess individuals

Luckson Gavaza and Kudzai Mhandu also of Zimbabwe were fourth and fifth respectively. WCM Lubuto Mwale of Zambia was the winner of the under 17 girls category followed by Sethe Susan of Botswana and Masvaya Tanaka of Zimbabwe who won silver and bronze respectively.
In the under 15 boys category Schutte Wian of South Africa won gold medal followed by Lutuima Amaro of Angola and Marape Junior Marape of Botswana were second and third respectively. Nigel Midzi and Tinashe Mazhambe of Zimbe were tied on fourth position separated on butcholtz. Junior Ednasia won the under 15 girls category with a perfect score and was followed by Panashe Zimbili of Zimbabwe who won a silver medal.WFM Pires of Angola came third winning a silver medal. Milford Zoe Melissa of RSA and Mavengere Monrine of Zimbabwe were fourth and fifth respectively. Junior Domingos of Angola won the under 13 boys category on tie-break after there were three players tied for the first position with 7,5 points. Mutuna Emmanuel of Zambia and Gichuki Jeff of kenya were second and third respectively, winning silver and bronze respectively.
Marape Naleda and Mawire Rumbidzai were tied for the first place in the under 13 girls category aand separated on butcholtz. They both finished with 7,5 points out of the nine games played.They won gold and silver respectively. Chiwara Makanaka of Zimbabwe came third winning a bronze medal. Madaka Tadiwanashe of Alfred Beit school, Zimbabwe was the winner of the under 11 boys category followed by Gosran Reeyan of Kenya and Kaitano Ishmael of Zimbabwe winning silver and bronze medals respectively. Banda Natalie of Botswana won a gold medal in the under 9 and 11 category, followed by Nakanyike Maria of Uganda and Moshoboro Arona of Biotswana won silver and bronze medals. Murinda Anashe of Zimbabwe came fourth.
Sha Devashri of Kenya won a gold medal in the under 9 girls followed by Moshoboro , Laone of Botswana and Nabuyondo, Naomi Peace of Uganda. They won silver and bronze respectively. Sahne Kennedy of Zambia won a gold medal in the under 9 boys category followed by Baruch Liam of South Africaand Sudalaimuthu Abinesh of Kenya who won silver and bronze medals respectively. Temo Kapane of Botswana won the under 7 boys gold medal followed by Maphosa Quinton and Chiwara Michael both of Zimbabwe, who won silver and bronze respectively. Sha Janki Nipul of kenya won a gold medal in the under 7 girls followed by Manikonda Naga Sai Hashita of Botswana and Sha Janvi Nipul of Kenya.
The two won silver and bronze medals respectively. The tournament was well attended. Ten countries took part and Botswana won 9 medals 3 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 3 bronze medals. In second place on the medals table was Zimbabwe with 10 medals, 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze.In third place on the medals table was Kenya with 2 gold,1 silver and 3 bronze.Angola came fouth with 2 gold ,1 silver and 1 bronze medal. Zambia followed with 2 gold medals, and 1 silver medal.South Africa with 1 gold and 1 silver medal followed by Uganda with 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.
The closing ceremony was graced by the Minister of Primary and secondary Educataion Dr. Lazarus Dokora who gave a key note address.In his closing remarks he encouraged the growth of the game of chess and soon there will be a chess in schools programme to be rolled in all the schools. Chess is going to be part of the new curriculum. One billion chess people one billion clever people is the target we want to reach on the global stage.