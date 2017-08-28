13:43 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Hamandishe impresses at the African schools chess individuals

Farai Hamandishe of Zimbabwe made history for the African schools chess championships which were hosted at the Rainbow Towers from the 18th-278th of August . He finished with 7,5 points in a star-studded field. Among other players from Zambia, Botswana, Kenya and his other Zimbabwean compatriots. In the process he won a gold medal closely following behind him was Zimbowa Kudakwashe of Zimbabbwe again who had 7 points winning a silver medal. Candidate Master Elias Thabo of Botswana came third winning a bronze medal.