11:50 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Health hazard looms in Chivi as the Rural District Council refuse collection truck grounded

Chivi residents have blamed the local district council over health risk looming due to refuse collection failure in Chivi growth point. A social audit by Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) Action for Accountability Groups (AAGs) in Chivi Growth Point’s locations revealed that garbage has not been collected for a long time and residents have created their own illegal dumpsites.