7:18 by Brenna Matendere Have your say: Hostile reception awaits Mugabe in Gweru

President Robert Mugabe will on Friday fly into a storm when the nonagenarian arrives in Gweru for his party's Youth Interface rally as tension mounts over the alleged poisoning of his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa. The VP is touted as the party's provincial godfather who is being fronted to take over from Mugabe.