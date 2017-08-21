21.8.2017 6:09
Judicial Service Commission to Conduct Public Interviews for Prosecutor-General

This bulletin serves as a reminder that eight candidates for appointment as Zimbabwe’s second Prosecutor-General will be interviewed in public by the Judicial Service Commission [JSC] on Monday 21st August.

Johannes Tomana

Venue:     Rainbow Towers Hotel

Starting Time:       9.00 am

The programme caters for each interview to last up to forty minutes.  The candidates will be interviewed in alphabetical order.

The candidates, all of whom are legal practitioners, are:

  • Charles Chinyama
  • Ray Goba
  • Misheck Hogwe
  • Wilson Manase
  • Jacob Manzunzu
  • Tecler Mapota
  • Peter Mafunda
  • Florence Ziyambi.

After the Interviews

After the interviews, the members of the Judicial Service Commission must decide on a list of three nominees and forward the list to the President who must make his appointment from the list.  If the President considers that no-one on the list is suitable, he must call on the Commission to produce a second list and must make the appointment from that list.

Background

The post of Prosecutor-General has been vacant since the dismissal on 9th June of Zimbabwe’s first Prosecutor-General, Johannes Tomana.

The interviews are the next stage in the appointment process prescribed in the Constitution, section 259(3) of which provides as follows:

“The Prosecutor-General is appointed by the President on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission following the procedure for the appointment of a judge.”

This not the only similarity between the office of Prosecutor-General and the office of a judge.  Removal of a Prosecutor-General must follow the procedure laid down by the Constitution for the removal of judges.  During his or her six-year term of office, therefore, the Prosecutor-General has security of tenure and independence equivalent to a judge’s.

On 19th June the Judicial Service Commission advertised the vacancy created by this dismissal and invited the President and the public to make nominations to fill the vacancy [see Court Watch of 22nd June 2017].  The deadline for submission of nominations was 14th July.

