Judicial Service Commission to Conduct Public Interviews for Prosecutor-General

Venue: Rainbow Towers Hotel
Starting Time: 9.00 am
The programme caters for each interview to last up to forty minutes. The candidates will be interviewed in alphabetical order.
The candidates, all of whom are legal practitioners, are:
- Charles Chinyama
- Ray Goba
- Misheck Hogwe
- Wilson Manase
- Jacob Manzunzu
- Tecler Mapota
- Peter Mafunda
- Florence Ziyambi.
After the Interviews
After the interviews, the members of the Judicial Service Commission must decide on a list of three nominees and forward the list to the President who must make his appointment from the list. If the President considers that no-one on the list is suitable, he must call on the Commission to produce a second list and must make the appointment from that list.
Background
The post of Prosecutor-General has been vacant since the dismissal on 9th June of Zimbabwe’s first Prosecutor-General, Johannes Tomana.
The interviews are the next stage in the appointment process prescribed in the Constitution, section 259(3) of which provides as follows:
“The Prosecutor-General is appointed by the President on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission following the procedure for the appointment of a judge.”
This not the only similarity between the office of Prosecutor-General and the office of a judge. Removal of a Prosecutor-General must follow the procedure laid down by the Constitution for the removal of judges. During his or her six-year term of office, therefore, the Prosecutor-General has security of tenure and independence equivalent to a judge’s.
On 19th June the Judicial Service Commission advertised the vacancy created by this dismissal and invited the President and the public to make nominations to fill the vacancy [see Court Watch of 22nd June 2017]. The deadline for submission of nominations was 14th July.
