7:43 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Khupe culprits must be dealt with

The assault on MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe at the party’s Bulawayo offices is an ugly development which has to be condemned at all costs. Whoever is behind it has to be brought to book. Fortunately, there were video camera at the scene as the world has already seen some clips of the violent incident, hence the attackers can be identified.