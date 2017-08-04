6:48 by Pythias Makonese Have your say: The Law of “Diminishing Returns” is sinking Mugabe and his ZANU-PF regime

President Robert Mugabe and his ZANU-PF is at loggerheads with the Law of Diminishing Returns, an economic concept that asserts that after a certain point further investment (or effort) does not increase any expected return. In fact it can reduce it and this lesson seem not to be understood by this regime as they are sinking day and night.