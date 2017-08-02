13:59 by Moses Chamboko Have your say: Marujata vs Nathaniel Manheru – signs of a crumpling empire

Madness is when Grace Mugabe and George Charamba both pretend to be what they are not. Not long ago, George Charamba, the presidential spokesman and secretary for information, “disclosed” to the world that indeed, he was the acerbic character known in media circles as Nathaniel Manheru, a character foolishly and blindly pro-ZANU PF. But, of course, we all knew that already!