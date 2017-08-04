4.8.2017 7:30
by News24

Mugabe, 93, jets off to Iran for Rouhani’s inauguration

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly arrived in the capital Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, Rouhani was expected to be sworn in on Saturday afternoon in a ceremony set to be attended by senior officials from 92 countries.

Rouhani had a landslide victory in May this year. He would be sworn-in for his second term.

“Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony,” the report said.

A Bulawayo24 report said that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be acting president during Mugabe’s absence.

Our minds give us back what we give them
The Law of “Diminishing Returns” is sinking Mugabe and his ZANU-PF regime

Post published in: Featured

Related