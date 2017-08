Mugabe’s son allegedly returns to SA to continue studies

Robert jnr, 25, has been studying towards an architecture degree since the beginning of the year, despite claims that he never finished school.

According to people who saw him on campus last week, he was keeping a low profile, which isn’t difficult, because most of the students don’t even know who he is, Netwerk24 reported.

The Zimbabwean media earlier reported that Robert jnr and his younger brother, Bellarmine Chatunga, 21, arrived in Harare along with their parents on Sunday morning last week.

The Daily News quoted senior government sources as saying that the two men were back in Zimbabwe “permanently” because of their behaviour. However, it seems as if this was part of a ruse, because Robert jnr was back in South Africa the next day. It is suspected that they are hiding in one of their mother’s houses in Sandhurst, Johannesburg.

Assault

Both the Mugabe sons were present two weeks ago when their mother, Grace, allegedly assaulted a model, Gabriella Engels, 20, in a hotel room in Sandton while Engels had been visiting them.

In a controversial move, the South African government granted diplomatic immunity to Grace, shielding her from being prosecuted.

According to Rapport’s information, President Robert Mugabe, his wife and their two sons left for Harare from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion at about 01:20 last Sunday morning.

Air Zimbabwe’s Flight UM459 departed as a normal commercial flight, without the normal presidential call sign, as is determined by protocol.

According to Rapport’s sources, there are no records on the arrival and departure database of the Department of Home Affairs about any of the Mugabes’ departure from the country.

However, Home Affairs spokesperson, David Hlabane, said the department’s offices at the Air Force Base were manned at the time and passports were scanned.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to have the diplomatic immunity granted to Grace Mugabe set aside.