13:56 by Pythias Makonese Have your say: The Role of Media in Changing Zimbabwe for 2018

The role of the press with respect to Zimbabwe's political; social and economic changes as we move towards 2018 should not be underestimated. The media is capable of highlighting on the past, the present and help the people establish how best to model their future. Media is as essential as our daily bread as it plays an outstanding role in creating and shaping of public opinion and strengthening of society.