#ShockWildlifeTruths: Irregularities surrounding death of Cecil the Lion's son

Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe - The death of Cecil’s son, Xanda at the hands of trophy hunters on 7 July is mired in confusion. He was shot just outside Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, near the spot his father had been killed by American bow hunting dentist, Walter Palmer.