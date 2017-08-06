10:38 by Veritas Have your say: Veritas on ZEC Press Statement on “Allien” Voter Registration for Zimbabwean Citizens

Election Watches 5/2017 and 6/2017 outlined the new Electoral (Voter Registration) Regulations, 2017 [SI 85/2017]. The full text of the SI is available on the Veritas website [link]. The regulations, along with related provisions of the Electoral Act, lay down how the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] will carry out its constitutional responsibility for the registration of voters.