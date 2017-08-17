Vic Falls tortured woman’s case takes new twist

The victim, Zibusiso Moyo (30) is currently admitted at Victoria Falls District Hospital nursing severe burns she sustained after her backside and her privates were burnt by the acerbic substance. She and her colleague, Philile Dube, were arrested last week on accusations of loitering for purposes of prostitution and made to sit in the contaminated police vehicle as they were taken to the police station.
The caustic soda, according to sources, had been recovered by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority officials and handed over to police to expedite investigations over its source. But, police officer commanding Victoria Falls district Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona yesterday told a residents’ consultative meeting that police were not responsible for Moyo’s injuries. “Please be advised that, although it is true that Zibusiso Moyo and Philile Dube suffered burns at some stage before or after arrest, it is not true that the two were tortured by the police and it is not true that the arrest was illegal as both have pending criminal charges for which they are yet to appear in court,” Chiwona said in a letter addressed to the residents.
He added that police had stopped providing Moyo with medical supplies pending finalisation of the court case. At the weekend, Moyo told NewsDay from her hospital bed that she alerted police of the burning sensation she was receiving from the acidic chemical, but her pleas fell on deaf ears. Although she was groaning in excruciating pain, begging for relief, the police officers allegedly continued with their patrols and ordered her to sit quietly until hours later when they decided to take her to hospital.
On Sunday, Moyo claimed that a male police officer only identified as Ngoma sneaked into her ward shortly before the 6am visit and was noticed by her ward mate before a nurse chucked him out.“I was fast asleep because of drugs that I was given. The other lady that I share with heard the door being opened slowly and she saw Ngoma cautiously heading straight to the side of my bed.“He greeted her whispering as he tried to dig in my box and out the needles under and suddenly a nurse came rushing asking why he’d come in without the institution’s permission. “I then woke up and I saw him getting out of the door after the nurse told him that what he was doing was illegal,” she said.
Moyo said she now feared for her life as someone might come in and drug her or kill her while she is asleep. But Hwange district health officer, Wisdom Murauone said there was nothing criminal in the police officer’s move. Moyo’s ordeal has sparked a lot of emotions in social media with some demanding justice.
Source: NewsDay, https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/08/08/vic-falls-tortured-womans-case-takes-new-twist/