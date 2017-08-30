What’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Wednesday August 30 – India in the Sunshine City. A celebration of all things Indian. Reps Theatre, with performances each night at 7pm. Call The Spotlight on (04) 308159 for more information on all the shows involved in this special week or visit www.thespotlight.co.zw
Tuesday August 29 – Fidelio Trio. A concert in the Twelve- Music Every Month Series. Sponsored by Culture Ireland. St John’s College, Fisher Avenue, Rolfe Valley. 6pm. The Fidelio Trio is an Irish/Israeli group (the violinist and pianist are Irish, the cellist Israeli). One performance only. Their programme includes Beethoven’s Piano Trio No.4 in D major, Op.70, No.1 – ‘Ghost’, Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor and Saint-Saëns’ Piano Trio No 2 in E Minor, Op.92. Since their debut at London’s Southbank Centre, the Trio have appeared at London’s Wigmore Hall and Kings Place and at festivals throughout Britain. They regularly perform in Ireland at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, the Kilkenny Festival and the Belfast Festival at Queens as well as overseas in Shanghai, Porto, Paris, Venice, Florence, Johannesburg, New York City, Princeton, San Francisco and Boston. They are Artistic Directors of their annual Winter Chamber Music Festival at Belvedere House, Dublin City University and continue to be passionate in their advocacy of the piano trio across the world. Tickets $12 (concessionary $10, students in uniform free) and are available from The Spotlight in the Reps Theatre foyer and at the door on the night (swipe available, but please come early as the process is slow). More information on the Trio can be found at www.fideliotrio.com and any queries should be addressed to ruthchard4@gmail.com.
Wednesday August 30 – Workshop: copyright laws on photography. The Zimbabwe Association of Female Photographers is hosting a Screening Workshop on Copyright Laws in Zimbabwe on Photography and subsequent discussion. 9.30am to 12 noon. USPAS Auditorium, 7th Floor, Goldbridge, Eastgate. Free to all. 100 seats available so please RSVP on info@zafp.org and mshzim@gmail.com or Whatsapp 0773 444120 before Monday August 28.
Thursday August 31 to Saturday September 2 – The Chamber Music Festival (Harare). Supported by The Salzburg Festival outreach programme. Concerts at Hoyle Field, Tina Close, Greystone Park each evening. Full programme available at www.chambermusicfestivalharare.tk or on the Facebook page of the festival. Booking at Alo Alo and Dandaro Village.
Friday September 1 – Tourism Golf Classic. The inaugural presentation of this golf event, to take place at the Police Golf Club. Open to all. To register teams or to find out about sponsorship opportunities contact the Zimbabwe Council for Tourism (04) 250246.
Saturday September 2 – Music and Arts Concert. 2pm to 4pm, a benefit concert at Hellenic Academy, featuring a fusion of music, comedy and poetry. Entry $3 or more. In support of the work done by Makomborero Zimbabwe, an educational charity organisation. More information from Joan on 0774 816742.
Saturday September 2 – Harare International Carnival. Longcheng Plaza hosting a celebration with the HIC from 10am to 7pm, with music and fun events. Call 0772 154923 or e-mail marketing@longchengplaza.co.zw for more information.
Saturday September 2 – Murume – a conversation hosted by The 25 May Movement. Explore how African men have been affected by the gender stereotype, in our second creative informal discussion on a feminist issue, with the focus this time on men.We’ll be diving into many pressing questions: the relevance of lobola in the 21st century, the division of household duties, the physical expectations set on men and whole Pandora’s box! Zimbabwe German Society, 51 Lawson Avenue, Milton Park. 10am to12noon. Limited space so register ($3) by Monday August 28. Contact Sam on 0784 426826 to register and feel free to ask her any questions you may have about the event.
Sunday September 3 – Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition: Art in Spring. 16 Woodholme Road, Emerald Hill, 10am to 4pm. This 26th year of the Verandah Gallery introduces its new look garden and display of wonderful Zimbabwean artwork on easels and in portfolios (unframed). We also introduce a selection of characterful scrap metal sculptures for the first time. Lots of music, food and wine. As always, this will be another fundraising event for The Emerald Hill Children’s Home and The Emerald Hill School for the Deaf. Entry $2 (under 12 free). Please spread the word and save the date. More from info@verandahgallery.co.zw
Tuesday September 5 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. No entry fee and all welcome. Food on sale and BYO alcohol, but soft drinks available. Arrivals 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Quizmaster: Alastair Garrard. Pre-booking essential: whatsapp or call 0785 300144. E-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw for more information.
Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10 – St George’s College hosts its annual 20/20 Cricket festival. Sponsored by CABS. 12 schools participating, including three from South Africa. An exciting weekend of “smashing cricket” . More information including that on corporate tents and the programme from Helen White e-mail whiteh@sgc.ac.zw.
Friday September 8 and Thursday September 14 – Jampa Dorje talks. Borrowdale Meditation Centre, 6 Borrowdale Lane (off Piers Road). 5.30pm to 7pm. Topic: The Enhancing Power of Meditation. Suggested entry fee: $5. Two sessions of talks interspersed with discussion and meditation practice. The evenings will focus on meditation as a technique for relaxation and stress management for beginners. The longer term benefits such as developing deeper human qualities such as love, compassion and tolerance will also be discussed. Jampa Dorje was born in France and originally trained as a nurse; he has been an ordained Tibetan Buddhist monk for many years. Jampa Dorje is in much demand as a translator, having translated for many eminent teachers such as His Holiness the Karmapa, Tai Situ Rinpoche, Mingyur Dorje Rinpoche and Thrangu Rinpoche. For more information please contact Mia Moers at mia.moers@gmail.com. Visit the Kagyu Samye Ling website www.hbczim.org just before the visit in case there are changes to Drupon Rinpoche’s and Jampa Dorje’s programme.
Saturday September 9 to Wednesday September 13 – Visiting Buddhist Lamas in Harare. The Buddhist Centre is pleased to advise that Buddhist Lamas Drupon Rinpoche (Nepal) and Kating Lama (Samye Ling Monastery, Scotland) will visit. Drupon Rinpoche, retreat master of Samye Ling Monastery and at Thrangu Rinpoche’s monastery in Nepal, will be giving two two-hour teachings daily on meditation and mind training at the Harare Buddhist Temple. 7a Ernie’s Lane, Monavale, daily 10am to12noon and 2pm to 4pm. One would usually have to travel to Scotland or to Nepal to receive teachings from such a great teacher, so having him in Harare is exciting. Suggested donation of $20 a day to help cover air fares and associated costs, and $5 for lunch. Drupon Rinpoche does not charge for his teachings.
Saturday September 9 and Saturday September 23 – SA Gold Cup rugby. Old Georgians’ Club, Mount Pleasant. Sep 9: OGs v Raiders; Sep 23: OGs v QBR. Bar, food and children’s entertainment. More information from sweetiesemporium@gmail.com
Sunday September 10 – Meikles Hotel spring tea. Historical talk and delightful afternoon tea, suitable for all ages. Advance booking by calling (04) 707721. Starts 3pm, and is part of the monthly historical teas now being presented by Meikles Hotel as a Sunday afternoon interest treat. Cost is $15 for the special tea, and the talk (this time on Harare) is complimentary.
Friday September 15 – Leading Inside Out. Course presented by Manifest Human Resource Consultants. You know you can be more productive and you know your people are the key. You also know you can’t force them do what you want. They may often follow your directions, if you are watching, then go back to doing what they think is important. If you are like most employers, your workers, and you, could probably use a little added jolt of energy and enthusiasm on the job. So, should you give more high-5s? Be perkier around the office? Stand up and give motivational speeches? Let us help you inspire yourself and your staff. The course content includes the following: cultivating a positive work attitude…and making it infectious; the importance of personality and the ability to communicate effectively with others; developing resilience – ability to bounce back from setbacks; conflict management; dealing with emotional behaviour. Some of the questions that will be answered include: how do I win and keep people’s cooperation without keeping a foot pressed against their necks? How do I inspire when I don’t feel inspired myself? How do I improve team communication in a tense environment? 8.30am to 3pm, 27 Ridgeway South, Ridgeway House, Highlands. $65 per person, includes refreshments and lunch. Contact: 0772 572620 or e-mail fmanifesthrc@gmail.com.
Friday September 15 – Astronomy evening at Mukuvisi. Animals and astronomy at Mukuvisi Woodlands, Hillside. Watch the animals being fed at 5pm from the Viewing Platform. Presentation entitled Introduction to Astronomy at 6.30pm near the Viewing Platform. Thereafter viewing by telescope, or objects of interest will be pointed out by laser beams. Queries: contact Tony Alegria 0772 438697 or at tonyalegria47@gmail.com.
Tuesday September 19 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. No entry fee and all welcome. Food on sale and BYO alcohol, but soft drinks available. Arrivals 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Quizmaster: Peter Brewer. Pre-booking essential: whatsapp or call 0785 300144. E-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw for more information.
Friday September 22 – VFAPU fundraising golf day. Borrowdale Brooke golf club. Africa Albida Tourism, in support of Zimbabwe’s wildlife resources, will host the annual Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit fundraising golf day. VFAPU is a registered, non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and its natural habitat, and depends on donations in order to continue its work. The unit was established in 1999 by Charles Brightman, a local safari operator and conservationist, together with the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Africa Albida Tourism’s flagship property, in an effort to fight the alarming levels of poaching. Since then, VFAPU has worked in close co-operation with National Parks and Wildlife, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and fellow tourism operators to achieve many successes. Every cent raised from the fundraising golf day goes directly to the Unit for its. Africa Albida Tourism covers all the costs. Please contact golf@africaalbida.co.zw or telephone (04) 885200 for more information on how you can support VFAPU, and to book your four ball in this fun-filled fundraiser! Visit www.vfapu.com
Friday September 22 – Homecoming Comedy Night. Featuring Alfred Kainga and others. Reps Theatre, 8pm. Tickets $10 and $15. Advance booking now open at The Spotlight in Reps’ foyer or visit www.thespotlight.co.zw
Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24 – The Annual Garden Show. Parklands, Greenhithe Lane, Borrowdale. Show gardens designed by Zimbabwe’s best landscapers, massive plant sale, Rooney’s foodie market full of exciting food choices to eat there and fresh, organic ingredients to take home, Sawpower talks, demonstrations and free hand tool clinic, Husqvarna art roundabout, garden furniture and accessories, drip irrigation and so much more … a day out for the whole family.
Saturday September 23 – 2017 AZTA Awards. The annual prestigious presentation of awards to the travel and tourism sector by the Association of Zimbabwean Travel Agents. This year is a show and ceremony followed by cocktail reception with the theme Hollywood Glitz and Glamour. A must for everyone in travel and tourism. Booking now open. Call (04) 794210 or e-mail info@azta.co.zw
Saturday September 23 – Zimstock. Hellenic Academy. Details in due course but diarise now for an evening of fun under the stars.
Wednesday September 27 to Sunday October 1 – Starlight Dancing. The Dance Trust of Zimbabwe’s annual outdoor production, staged in the garden at the Ballet Centre, 109 East Road, Belgravia. 6.30pm each night, with gates open from 5.30pm. POS machine & Ecocash payments available: Wednesday, tickets $6 and $5. Other performances $12, $10, $6 and $5. Advance booking available at DTZ office weekdays from September 18. Refreshments on sale and cooler boxes permitted. Bring folding chairs. Car guards will be in attendance. More information by calling (04) 336776, 336560 or 0712 201479.
Wednesday September 27 to Sunday October 1 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com. Prefaced by the World Tourism Day celebrations.
Saturday September 30 – Fun Fishing Competition. Great competition for children kids and a super day out for family and friends. 9am to 3pm, 1 Luna Road, Borrowdale. Age groups: 1-5yrs, 6-8yrs and 9-14yrs. Entry fee: $25 for children’s fishing, $5 for non-fishermen. Only pre-booked entries allowed to fish on the day. cash bar, teas and food available, as well as jumping castle, candy floss, giveaways, prizes and lots more. Bring your own chairs, picnic blankets, umbrellas and gazebos for shade. No cooler boxes, food or personal fishing tackle to be brought onto the premises. No pets allowed. Contacts: Jenni Riley, jenni@stjohns.co.zw, cell/whatsapp 0774892493, Marion du Preez mariond@yoafrica.com, call/whatsapp 0772216607.
Saturday September 30 – Mbira Festival at Mukuvisi Woodlands. The culmination of Mbira Month at Mukuvisi. Enjoy an afternoon of wonderful traditional and contemporary mbira music with storytelling with music, followed by a sundowner concert close to the animals and then an evening concert with professional mbira artists in the café environs. Wine bar, coffee bar and light meals available.
Saturday September 30 – Senior Citizens Club Tea Dance. 2pm to 5pm at the Rotary Centre/Senior Citizens Club, corner Fife Avenue and Colquhoun Street. Entry $5. Music by Steve Theron, further entertainment by Debbie Fleming’s dancers and other guest artistes. Tea and food, cash bar available. Raffles prizes to be won. Put on your dancing shoes and join us for a fun afternoon. Call (04) 250093 Mon to Fri between 8am and 2pm (Lyn) to book, or call Marge on 0712 410050, or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw – book for yourself or book a table for your party. A plate of food would be appreciated.
Saturday September 30 – Open-air screening. Gates open 4pm and screening starts at 6pm sharp. More details to follow. This notice has come from Makomborero Zimbabwe, an educational charity organisation. E-mail Makomborero.zim@gmail.com.
Wednesday October 18 to Friday October 20 – Kariba Invitation Tiger Fish Tournament. Zimbabwe’s annual fishing spectacular.
Saturday October 28 – Zimbabwe Society of Music Teachers Concert: A Feast Of Music. This year’s event presented by the Zimbabwe Society of Music Teachers, always of a very high standard and eagerly awaited by the Harare music public. Arundel School Chapel, 3pm. Entry by donation towards two music bursaries awarded to students each year by the society: the Una Coleman Bursary and the Leo Birsen Bursary.
Sunday December 3 – Willowmead Junction Fayre. For more information call Sarah on (04) 882666. Diarise now – more info to come in due course.
Sunday December 24, Monday December 25 and Sunday December 31 – the Meikles Hotel Christmas and New Year festivities. Full details soon but diarise now to join the Meikles for a bumper set of lunches and dinners and other activities at this special time, in the five-star traditional of this fine hotel. This will include an accommodation special over the whole holiday season.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): Third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
Are you a wine enthusiast or just keen to know a little bit more about wine? If so, join the Grapevine, an informal wine group that highlights the enjoyment of wine. Founded in and centered on Meikles Hotel. No fees and no obligations … just a chance to learn more and have fun. It’s made up of a lovely group of people from all walks of life. You have to be 18 and over, of course. E-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw for information on upcoming events.
The Mustard Seed is a super venue for dining, socializing over coffee or tea, having conferences or holding celebratory or corporate events. 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Restaurant open daily 8.30am to 9pm (closed Sunday evenings). Contact: 0772 572620.
The Delhi Palace in Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale is a superb venue for lunches, dinners, private functions and events, as well as conferences. There is no venue hire charge and menus can be arranged to suit your needs. Open daily for lunch and dinner. Call 0783 909775 or 6 for information and reservations. Soon to run daily: an additional menu, called the Delhi Seafood Menu, featuring a delightful selection of seafood dishes from a new chef.
Tinkabell Deli: at popular Tinkabell restaurant, Q4 Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Open daily for croissants, pies, coffee, sandwiches to take away. Also on sale, special jams, chutneys, wines, cheeses and chillies. A great selection from a restaurant with some of the finest cuisine in Harare. Call 0782 475481 for information and to order takeaways. Restaurant open daily Monday to Saturday, early morning to late afternoon.
Spice Lounge Restaurant: can accommodate for the following: corporate functions, engagement functions, weddings, anniversaries , special occasions, seminars, conferences, birthday parties. Also outdoor catering and much more! Contact us on 0779 581000 or email spiceloungezim@gmail.com Restaurant open day for lunch and dinner.
Venue for functions: the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre is centrally situated, on the corner of Fife Avenue and Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with excellent rooms for hire at very reasonable rates. Secure parking, catering and bar facilities in pleasant surroundings. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest. Telephone, e-mail or pop in to check the available facilities and obtain a quote for your function. Enjoy a coffee or tea and a snack at the same time in the Bill Green Coffee Shop. (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm} Marge/Lyn or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw.
Functions venue in the CBD: City Bowling Club, Harare Gardens. Suitable for weddings, seminars, lunches, outdoor functions of all kinds, and other activities. Venue features a hall, garden and secure and generous parking space. Reasonably priced. Call 08644 104265 or Nick on 0772 966626 or Morgan on 0773 391135.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!Entertainment