Zim VP Mnangagwa speaks for the 1st time after ‘food poisoning’

According to New Zimbabwe.com, speaking for the first time since being treated for the “poisoning”, Mnangagwa told mourners during the funeral wake of former vice president Simon Muzenda’s widow Maud, that he had become “too concerned” about the inevitability of his own death.
“I would not know that after surviving this, how many more years would the creator allow me to live. He could very well come and yank me away .God is above everything. If he decides to take you, there is no question,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.
The vice president was flown to South Africa for emergency medical care two weeks ago.
He was treated for for what was believed to be poison.
Mnangagwa, who was seen as a favourite to succeed President Robert Mugabe, fell ill at a rally where the president was speaking on August 12, suffering what appeared to be severe food poisoning.
South African doctors, who treated him, reportedly said that they "detected traces of palladium poison which had partly damaged part of his liver".