5:52 by David Barber Have your say: Zimbabwe has no true opposition leadership

The problem in Zimbabwe is neither Mugabe nor ZANU-PF. Every nation in the world, no matter how ‘enlightened’, is always at risk of dictators and their followers. And the reason is there is and always will be an element in humanity that wants power at any cost, and is prepared to sacrifice the well-being of their own citizens to get it. These people exist in every nation.