ZLHR dispatches lawyers as police attack journos

HARARE-Journalism continues to be a hazardous profession in Zimbabwe, as members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) resort to violence to stop scribes from doing their job.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on 27 July deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal services to NewsDay journalists Obey Manayiti, Shepherd Tozvireva and Abigail Matsikidze and their driver Raphael Phiri after they were attacked and detained by police.