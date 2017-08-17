11:08 by ZLHR Have your say: ZLHR slams student abduction, torture

HARARE-A University of Zimbabwe student activist was abducted and tortured for close to a week following protests at the institution, a development condemned by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).Fanuel Kaseke, a political science student, was abducted and disappeared by some unidentified people on 29 June and held incommunicado until he was released on 4 July.