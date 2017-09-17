12:57 by iol .co.za Have your say: How to apply for the new Zimbabwean exemption permit

Pretoria - Holders of the Zimbabwean special permit (ZSP) due to expire on December 31, 2017 are now able to apply for the new Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) as announced by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize.