Chartered Secretaries discuss ways to survive in turbulent environment

Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators international president David Venus will give the keynote address on the first day of the conference, after the conference has been officially opened by Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe president Dr Paradza Paradza.
Professor Ephias Ruhode, a lecturer and researcher from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa, will follow with an address on innovation with the internet and big data, focusing on the perspective of product development and distribution channels.
Afterwards, Mr Venus will speak on proposed reforms of the ICSA charter and byelaws.
The next day’s proceedings begin with a presentation by business consultant and ICSAZ past president Slava Grace Chella on corporate governance in a turbulent environment.
CBZ Bank group chief executive officer Never Nyemudzo will present a paper titled ‘Organised Chaos: Surviving in a World of Change’.
Industrial Psychology Consultants managing consultant Memory Nguwi will follow with a presentation on engagements at the workplace.
Other speakers include Zimconsult Economic and Planning Consultants director Dr Daniel Ndlela and Institute of Social Skills and Etiquette co-director Ms Nesta Hatendi, who will speak on an economic overview of Zimbabwe and business etiquette and social skills respectively.
There is a panel discussion scheduled for the end of the morning on the second day of the conference.
Delegates at the conference will have an opportunity to interact with one another in an informal atmosphere in the afternoon, which will be devoted to sports and leisure.
A formal banquet will be held on Friday evening at which the Chartered Secretary of the Year for 2016 will be announced and presented with a trophy.Business Analysis