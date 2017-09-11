Conflicting mind-sets

It is rare to learn of a crystal clear clash of mind-sets in the Church in Africa but the ongoing tussle between Rome and the priests and people of Ahiara diocese in Nigeria, over the appointment of their new bishop, is one. Ahiara is not only a diocese, it is a geographical unit of a particular people – tribe, if you like but resist the overtones of the word – the Mbaise people. They felt marginalised by the dominant Igbo society of eastern Nigeria and recall how they were at ease and affirmed by the former bishop, Victor Chikwe, himself a son of the Mbaise soil.