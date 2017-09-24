14:41 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: COTRAD engages ZEC on BVR irregularities in Masvingo

Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) successfully engaged the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) for Masvingo province over the urgent need to have commissioners of oath easily accessible at all Biometric Voter Registration centres (BVR) as stipulated in the new electoral act as well as the urgent need to capture ward 7 of Masvingo urban and other registration centres in Masvingo Central constituency which was missing from the new voter registration system.