Court sets free Mwanaka after two months in prison

HIGH Court Judge Justice Emmy Tsanga on Tuesday 19 September 2017 set free Barnabas Mwanaka, a Harare resident, who had been in detention for more than two months after he was arrested and charged with murder following the death of Talkmore Phiri, a law enforcement agent, who reportedly died in June following skirmishes between police officers and informal sector traders in Harare.