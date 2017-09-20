14:36 by The Daily Dot Have your say: Everyone loves the Zimbabwe delegation’s reaction to Trump’s U.N. speech

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly. During the speech, the president used the term “Rocket Man” to refer to Kim Jong-un and said the U.S. “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if the country uses nuclear weapons. Towards the end of his speech, he called for nations to come together. “We need to defeat the enemies of humanity and unlock the potential of life itself,” Trump said.