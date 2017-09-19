8:45 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: First Day Overview of Voter Registration in Masvingo Province

Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) have observed that voter registration process in all districts of Masvingo province has started today 18 September 2017. The registration centres opened at 08:00 am and closed at 16:00 pm. The Voter Registration centres have the required registration machines and registration officers.