ICOD Zim Petitions Parliament of Zimbabwe

ICOD Zim beseeched the Parliament of Zimbabwe to exercise its constitutional role and address the following issues of public concern:
- Protect the constitutionally guaranteed right of persons with disabilities to exercise their rights pertaining to the electoral process in the same way as their able-bodied counterparts;
- Oversee the measures ZEC has and will put in place to ensure that persons with disabilities are not disenfranchised; and
- Call on ZEC to publicize the measures it has and will put in place to ensure that persons with disabilities participate in the electoral process in the same way as their able-bodied counterparts and ensure that, unlike in the past years in which a myriad of factors like lack of accessible polling stations, lack of voting materials in accessible formats, and inaccessible transportation to and from polling stations rendered the right to vote by persons with disabilities hollow, they can fully exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights.