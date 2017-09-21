11:43 by ZPP Have your say: Impact of political violence on people with disabilities

Violence and conflict during political activities is widespread and they have a disproportionate impact on persons with disabilities (PWDs) in a multitude of ways. Through a number of factors, conflict situations also contribute to extreme mental, emotional, and physical harm to individuals with disabilities (acquired through conflict or otherwise), their families and the community at large. These harms and their after-effects can last for year’s even decades, causing further stress between and within communities.