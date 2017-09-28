6:22 by ZLHR Have your say: Joint statement on drug shortages in Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV (ZNNP+), Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Diocese of Mutare Community Care Programme (DOMCCP) express grave concern over the slow pace at which the on-going shortages of anti-retroviral (ARVs) drugs particularly the second line regimen drug – Abacavir - is being resolved.