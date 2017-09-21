11:49 by ZLHR Have your say: Judge ends 70-day prison ordeal for pro-democracy campaigners

HIGH Court Judge Justice Emmy Tsanga on Wednesday 20 September 2017 ended the 70 days detention of two pro-democracy campaigners Darlington Madzonga and Edmore Musvubhi by setting them free on $200 bail each after they were arrested two months ago and charged with murder following the death of Talkmore Phiri, a law enforcement agent, who reportedly died in June following skirmishes between police officers and informal sector traders in Harare.