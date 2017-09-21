Judge ends 70-day prison ordeal for pro-democracy campaigners

Madzonga and Musvubhi who were represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights had been in remand prison for 70 days after they were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on Wednesday 12 July 2017 and charged with murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 09:23).
Prosecutors claimed that Madzonga aged 41 and Musvubhi aged 32 mobilised themselves in June and connived to attack some police officers from the ZRP’s Police Reaction Group, who were on duty escorting some officers from Harare Central Police Station’s Operations Unit.
The duo, the ZRP officers claimed, hit the now deceased Phiri with stones and “booted” feet.
But Justice Tsanga on Wednesday 20 September 2017 granted Madzonga and Musvubhi $200 bail after Bhatasara filed a fresh application for bail based on changed circumstances. The Judge ordered the duo to report to police three times a week and not to interfere with witnesses or investigations and to surrender their travel documents until the matter is finalised.Featured