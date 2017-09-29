7:05 by ilizwi263 .com Have your say: Karanga people under attack – Zodwa Wabantu rescues Masvingo

Karanga people are clever. Korekore people are uneducated. All Ndebeles want to do is drink, burn meat over fire and dance, if they are not stabbing people. Manyika people learn a few English words and think they know every word in the Oxford Dictionary. And that’s not my handwriting.