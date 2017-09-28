Mawarire pleads not guilty to public violence

Mawarire was arrested during a church sermon at his Harare church on Sunday.
He is accused of subverting a constitutional government and of incitement to commit public violence.
“I plead not guilty,” Mawarire said when trial commenced before High Court Judge Priscilla Chigumba.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) represented by Chris Mutangadura claimed that Pastor Mawarire incited Zimbabweans from “all walks of life” to revolt and overthrow a constitutionally elected government.
The NPA has lined up eight witnesses who include Crispen Makedenge, Innocent Chipangura, Patrick Romeo Moyo, Lawrence Njodzi, Marshal Dube, Jeremiah Murenje, Edmore Runganga and Mavhira Richard Mhlanga to testify against Pastor Mawarire.
Meanwhile, Pastor Mawarire is yet to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court for initial remand in relation to the fresh charge of subverting constitutional government of which he was charged for after he was arrested on for allegedly circulating a video on social media on Saturday protesting against the country’s agonising economic crisis.Featured