Opposition party's challenge of Mugabe's proclamation of new registration of voters

HIGH Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma will on Monday 18 September 2017 preside over the hearing of an urgent chamber application filed by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party seeking an order to suspend the new registration of voters because the country’s elections management body is ill-prepared to conduct the exercise.