Registration of voters at ZEC district offices: 2017

The offices will open during normal working hours from 0800hrs to 1645hrs, Monday to Friday.
Documents required for registration are:
- a) National Identity Card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with holder’s picture) or
- b) Valid Zimbabwean passport and
- c) Proof of residence
Listed below are the ZEC district offices:
|SER
|PROVINCE
|DISTRICT
|ADDRESS
|1.
|Bulawayo Metropolitan
|Bulawayo
|18 Rylanders Court, Windsor Park Complex, 16th Avenue, Famona, Bulawayo
|2.
|Harare Metropolitan
|Harare
|Remembrance Complex, No. 2 Remembrance Drive, Mbare, Harare
|3.
|Harare Metropolitan
|Chitungwiza
|Seke Teachers’ College, Stand No. 16120, Mangwende Drive, Chitungwiza
|4.
|Manicaland
|Buhera
|Buhera Rural District Council Offices, Murambinda, Buhera
|5.
|Manicaland
|Chimanimani
|Chimanimani Rural District Council Offices, Chimanimani
|6.
|Manicaland
|Chipinge
|New Government Complex, Block B 2nd floor, Chipinge
|7.
|Manicaland
|Makoni
|District Administrator’s Complex, Chingaira Building, Rusape
|8.
|Manicaland
|Mutare
|District Administrator’s Complex, 43 Tembwe Street, Mutare
|9.
|Manicaland
|Mutasa
|DC Mutasa Messenger’s Camp, Stand No. 4894, Mutasa
|10.
|Manicaland
|Nyanga
|District Administrator’s Complex, Nyanga
|11.
|Mashonaland Central
|Bindura
|Mutungagore Building, Office No. G73, Bindura
|12.
|Mashonaland Central
|Guruve
|Old Magistrate Court, District Administrator’s Complex, Guruve
|13.
|Mashonaland Central
|Mazowe
|District Administrator’s Complex, Concession, Mazowe
|14.
|Mashonaland Central
|Mbire
|Mbire Rural District Council Offices, Mbire
|15.
|Mashonaland Central
|Mount Darwin
|District Administrator’s Complex, Office No. 27,
Mount Darwin
|16.
|Mashonaland Central
|Muzarabani
|Palmwal Agencies Building, Stand No. 145, Centenary
|17.
|Mashonaland Central
|Rushinga
|District Administrator’s Complex, Office No.14, Rushinga
|18.
|Mashonaland Central
|Shamva
|Stand No. 203,Main Street, Shamva
|19.
|Mashonaland East
|Chikomba
|The Range, District Administrator’s Office, Chikomba
|20.
|Mashonaland East
|Goromonzi
|Public Works Complex, Goromonzi
|21.
|Mashonaland East
|Marondera
|District Administrator’s Office, No. 1 First Street, Marondera
|22.
|Mashonaland East
|Mudzi
|Government Complex, Kotwa Growth Point, Mudzi
|23.
|Mashonaland East
|Murehwa
|Murewa Rural District Council Offices, Murewa Growth Point, Murewa
|24.
|Mashonaland East
|Mutoko
|Mutoko District Development Fund Complex, Mutoko
|25.
|Mashonaland East
|Seke
|District Administrator’s Complex, Cnr Mharapara/Mangwende Drive, Chitungwiza
|26.
|Mashonaland East
|Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP)
|Mutawata Government Complex, Mutawatawa
|27.
|Mashonaland East
|Wedza
|District Administrator’s Complex, Wedza Growth Point, Wedza
|28.
|Mashonaland West
|Chegutu
|Chegutu Municipality, Queens Street, Chegutu Civic Centre, Chegutu
|29.
|Mashonaland West
|Hurungwe
|Hurungwe Rural District Council Offices, 262 Chikangwe Road, Karoi
|30.
|Mashonaland West
|Kariba
|Public Works Kariba Depot, Kariba
|31.
|Mashonaland West
|Makonde
|Public Works Department, Makonde Depot, Chinhoyi
|32.
|Mashonaland West
|Mhondoro-Ngezi
|Sanyati Rural District Council Offices, 8 Warwick Road, Kadoma
|33.
|Mashonaland West
|Sanyati
|Sanyati Rural District Council Offices, 8 Warwick Road, Kadoma
|34.
|Mashonaland West
|Zvimba
|Murombedzi Government Complex, Murombedzi
|35.
|Masvingo
|Bikita
|Institute of Training and Development, Nyika Growth Point, Bikita
|36.
|Masvingo
|Chiredzi
|Stand No. A80A, Cnr Crocodile Street/Msasa Street, District Development Fund Workshop, Chiredzi
|37.
|Masvingo
|Chivi
|District Administrator’s Complex, Chivi Growth Point, Chivi
|38.
|Masvingo
|Gutu
|Gutu Old Post Office, Cnr Harare Road/Chatsworth Road,
Gutu Growth Point, Gutu
|39.
|Masvingo
|Masvingo
|District Administrator’s Complex, Cnr Leopold Takawira Street/Hughes Street, Masvingo
|40.
|Masvingo
|Mwenezi
|Big Six Complex, Rutenga Growth Point, Mwenezi
|41.
|Masvingo
|Zaka
|District Administrator’s Complex, Zaka
|42.
|Matebeleland North
|Binga
|Binga Rural District Council Offices, Binga
|43.
|Matebeleland North
|Bubi
|Stand No. 2/1984, Bubi Rural District Council Houses, Bubi
|44.
|Matebeleland North
|Hwange
|Thomas Coulter Annex School, Thomas Coulter Road, Hwange
|45.
|Matebeleland North
|Lupane
|Stand No. 246, Multipurpose Hall, Kusile Rural District Council Offices, Lupane
|46.
|Matebeleland North
|Nkayi
|Nkayi Rural District Office, Nkayi
|47.
|Matebeleland North
|Tsholotsho
|District Development Fund Training Centre, Tsholotsho
|48.
|Matebeleland North
|Umguza
|17 Rhylanders Court, Windsor Park Complex, 16th Avenue, Famona, Bulawayo
|49.
|Matebeleland South
|Beitbridge
|Office No. 5, Old Boarder Post, Beitbridge
|50.
|Matebeleland South
|Bililima
|Stand No. 140, Hebron, Plumtree
|51.
|Matebeleland South
|Gwanda
|Office No. 10, Shashe Building, Cnr Lawley Street/ 6th Avenue, Gwanda
|52.
|Matebeleland South
|Mangwe
|Stand No. 140, Peter Street, Hebron,Plumtree
|53.
|Matebeleland South
|Matobo
|District Administrator’s Offices, Bulawayo-Mapisa Road, Kezi
|54.
|Matebeleland South
|Insiza
|District Administrator’s Offices, Filabusi
|55.
|Matebeleland South
|Umzingwane
|Umzingwane Rural District Council Offices, Umzingwane
|56.
|Midlands
|Chirumanzu
|District Administrator’s Complex, Opposite Mvuma Tel-One Office, Mvuma
|57.
|Midlands
|Gokwe North
|Government Complex, Office N0. 57, Gokwe North
|58.
|Midlands
|Gokwe South
|Government Complex, Office No. 103,Gokwe South
|59.
|Midlands
|Gweru
|Old Prison Complex, Office No. 10, Main Street, Gweru
|60.
|Midlands
|Kwekwe
|Social Welfare Offices, Cnr 2nd Avenue/4th Street, Kwekwe
|61.
|Midlands
|Mberengwa
|Ministry of Education Complex, Office No. 3, Mberengwa
|62.
|Midlands
|Shurugwi
|Makusha Hall, Peak Road, Adjacent ZIMASCO, Main Offices, Shurugwi
|63.
|Midlands
|Zvishavane
|New Government Complex,
Zvishavane
- Chigwamba (Mrs)
CHIEF ELECTIONS OFFICER
ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSIONFeatured