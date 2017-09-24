24.9.2017 15:26
by Staff Reporter

Registration of voters at ZEC district offices: 2017

It is hereby notified for general information that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) shall be registering voters using the new Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system at all ZEC District offices with effect from 18 September 2017.

The offices will open during normal working hours from 0800hrs to 1645hrs, Monday to Friday.

Documents required for registration are:

  1. a) National Identity Card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with holder’s picture) or
  2. b) Valid Zimbabwean passport and
  3. c) Proof of residence

Listed below are the ZEC district offices:

SER PROVINCE DISTRICT ADDRESS
1. Bulawayo Metropolitan Bulawayo 18 Rylanders Court, Windsor Park Complex, 16th  Avenue, Famona, Bulawayo
2. Harare Metropolitan Harare Remembrance Complex, No. 2 Remembrance Drive, Mbare, Harare
3. Harare Metropolitan Chitungwiza Seke Teachers’ College, Stand No. 16120, Mangwende Drive, Chitungwiza
4. Manicaland Buhera Buhera Rural District Council Offices, Murambinda, Buhera
5. Manicaland Chimanimani Chimanimani Rural District Council Offices, Chimanimani
6. Manicaland Chipinge New Government Complex, Block B 2nd floor, Chipinge
7. Manicaland Makoni District Administrator’s Complex, Chingaira Building, Rusape
8. Manicaland Mutare District Administrator’s Complex, 43 Tembwe Street, Mutare
9. Manicaland Mutasa DC Mutasa Messenger’s Camp, Stand No. 4894, Mutasa
10. Manicaland Nyanga District Administrator’s Complex, Nyanga
11. Mashonaland Central Bindura Mutungagore Building, Office No. G73, Bindura
12. Mashonaland Central Guruve Old Magistrate Court, District Administrator’s Complex, Guruve
13. Mashonaland Central Mazowe District Administrator’s Complex, Concession, Mazowe
14. Mashonaland Central Mbire Mbire Rural District Council Offices, Mbire
15. Mashonaland Central Mount Darwin District Administrator’s Complex, Office No. 27,

Mount Darwin
16. Mashonaland Central Muzarabani Palmwal Agencies Building, Stand No. 145, Centenary
17. Mashonaland Central Rushinga District Administrator’s Complex, Office No.14, Rushinga
18. Mashonaland Central Shamva Stand No. 203,Main Street, Shamva
19. Mashonaland East Chikomba The Range, District Administrator’s Office, Chikomba
20. Mashonaland East Goromonzi Public Works Complex, Goromonzi
21. Mashonaland East Marondera District Administrator’s Office, No. 1 First Street, Marondera
22. Mashonaland East Mudzi Government Complex, Kotwa Growth Point, Mudzi
23. Mashonaland East Murehwa Murewa Rural District Council Offices, Murewa Growth Point, Murewa
24. Mashonaland East Mutoko Mutoko District Development Fund Complex, Mutoko
25. Mashonaland East Seke District Administrator’s Complex, Cnr Mharapara/Mangwende Drive, Chitungwiza
26. Mashonaland East Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) Mutawata Government Complex, Mutawatawa
27. Mashonaland East Wedza District Administrator’s  Complex, Wedza Growth Point, Wedza
28. Mashonaland West Chegutu Chegutu Municipality, Queens Street, Chegutu Civic Centre, Chegutu
29. Mashonaland West Hurungwe Hurungwe Rural District Council Offices, 262 Chikangwe Road, Karoi
30. Mashonaland West Kariba Public Works Kariba Depot, Kariba
31. Mashonaland West Makonde Public Works Department, Makonde Depot, Chinhoyi
32. Mashonaland West Mhondoro-Ngezi Sanyati Rural District Council Offices, 8 Warwick Road, Kadoma
33. Mashonaland West Sanyati Sanyati Rural District Council Offices, 8 Warwick Road, Kadoma
34. Mashonaland West Zvimba Murombedzi  Government Complex, Murombedzi
35. Masvingo Bikita Institute of Training and Development, Nyika Growth Point, Bikita
36. Masvingo Chiredzi Stand No. A80A, Cnr Crocodile Street/Msasa Street, District Development Fund Workshop, Chiredzi
37. Masvingo Chivi District Administrator’s Complex, Chivi Growth Point, Chivi
38. Masvingo Gutu Gutu Old Post Office, Cnr Harare Road/Chatsworth Road,
Gutu Growth Point, Gutu
39. Masvingo Masvingo District Administrator’s Complex, Cnr Leopold Takawira Street/Hughes Street, Masvingo
40. Masvingo Mwenezi Big Six Complex, Rutenga Growth Point, Mwenezi
41. Masvingo Zaka District Administrator’s Complex, Zaka
42. Matebeleland North Binga Binga Rural District Council Offices, Binga
43. Matebeleland North Bubi Stand No. 2/1984, Bubi Rural District Council Houses, Bubi
44. Matebeleland North Hwange Thomas Coulter Annex School, Thomas Coulter Road, Hwange
45. Matebeleland North Lupane Stand No. 246, Multipurpose Hall, Kusile Rural District  Council Offices, Lupane
46. Matebeleland North Nkayi Nkayi Rural District Office, Nkayi
47. Matebeleland North Tsholotsho District Development Fund Training Centre, Tsholotsho
48. Matebeleland North Umguza 17 Rhylanders Court, Windsor Park Complex, 16th Avenue, Famona, Bulawayo
49. Matebeleland South Beitbridge Office No. 5, Old Boarder Post, Beitbridge
50. Matebeleland South Bililima Stand No. 140, Hebron, Plumtree
51. Matebeleland South Gwanda Office No. 10, Shashe Building, Cnr Lawley Street/ 6th Avenue, Gwanda
52. Matebeleland South Mangwe Stand No. 140, Peter Street, Hebron,Plumtree
53. Matebeleland South Matobo District Administrator’s Offices, Bulawayo-Mapisa Road, Kezi
54. Matebeleland South Insiza District Administrator’s Offices, Filabusi
55. Matebeleland South Umzingwane Umzingwane Rural District Council Offices, Umzingwane
56. Midlands Chirumanzu District Administrator’s Complex, Opposite Mvuma Tel-One Office, Mvuma
57. Midlands Gokwe North Government Complex, Office N0. 57, Gokwe North
58. Midlands Gokwe South Government Complex, Office No. 103,Gokwe South
59. Midlands Gweru Old Prison Complex, Office No. 10, Main Street, Gweru
60. Midlands Kwekwe Social Welfare Offices, Cnr 2nd Avenue/4th Street, Kwekwe
61. Midlands Mberengwa Ministry of Education Complex, Office No. 3, Mberengwa
62. Midlands Shurugwi Makusha Hall, Peak Road, Adjacent ZIMASCO, Main Offices, Shurugwi
63. Midlands Zvishavane New Government Complex,
Zvishavane

 

  1. Chigwamba (Mrs)

CHIEF ELECTIONS OFFICER

ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION

