9:30 by Kingston Jambawo Have your say: RWOJA petition the British government to intervene against on violence against women in Zimbabwe

London - Tawananyasha Widows and Orphans Christian Organisation (TWOCO) U.K under the umbrella of, Women Of Justice Arise (WOJA) marched from the Zimbabwe embassy-London-to number 10 Downing Street to Hand in a petition to Lord Ahmad (Prime ministers Special Representative on Sexual Violence in conflict) requesting the British Government to intervene on political violence against women in Zimbabwe.